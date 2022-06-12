Xbox controller. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Microsoft’s flagship gaming brand is expected to show off a number of highly anticipated titles.

Including the likes of Starfield and Redfall, both of which were recently delayed to 2023.

The showcase will include games from Xbox and Bethesda, which was purchased by Microsoft in in March 2021.

Here’s all you need to know:

What time does the showcase start?

It starts at 6pm BST – which is 1pm on the East Coast of America and 11am on the West Coast.

How can I watch it?

The showcase will be available to watch across the likes of YouTube and Twitch.

It will be streamed on Xbox’s official channels.

How long will it run for?

The showcase will run for around 95 minute (1 hour and 35 minutes).

What can you expect?

Xbox and Bethesda are expected to show off the likes of Starfield and Redfall – two titles due to release in 2023.