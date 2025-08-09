A Hampshire music festival has been recognised as one of the safest evenst this summer.

Experts at SIA Security Training Provider, Get Licensed, have analysed festival capacity, welfare facilities, weather, overcrowding issues, mobile accessibility and police responsiveness to reveal the UK’s safest festivals.

Coming in third place is Victorious Festival, which will take place over the bank holiday weekend, after securing a safety score of 8.42.

Natasha Bedingfield performed in front of a huge crowd.

With two welfare tents, Victorious has ranked higher than Rebellion Festival which came fourth and Shambala Festival.

Shahzad Ali, CEO of Get Licensed, said:“Thousands of people across the UK will be heading to the abundance of festivals on offer, across August. Despite all the enjoyment that can be had at festivals, it’s important to remain vigilant in order to keep yourself and others as safe as possible during the event.

“As security experts, we wanted to share some useful steps that people can take when attending a festival.

“Firstly, it’s essential to ensure that you or your friends are never alone; always stay in pairs, at the very least. It’s also important to make sure you set out clear meeting points in case the group gets separated, so that you know where to head to meet up again.”