What time is the Gladiators 2025 final on TV? BBC start time and how to watch
- Gladiators will crown a new pair of winners in a few hours.
- The start time for the final has been set.
- But how can you watch it?
After weeks of fierce competition it is time for the Gladiators 2025 final. Two contenders will be crowned the winners of the second series in just a matter of hours.
One of the finalists has had to pull out due to injury - see who has replaced them. Gladiators was also recently part of the BBC’s Red Nose Day coverage.
See who the Gladiators are in 2025 - as two new faces joined the cast this year. Remind yourself who is on refereeing duty as well.
What time is the Gladiators final on TV?
It is hard to believe but it is almost time for the final of Gladiators 2025. The conclusion of the season is scheduled for today (April 12).
The final of Gladiators is due to begin at 5.50pm - which has been its most regular starting time during the season. It will last for an hour and is due to finish at 6.50pm, followed by the return of Doctor Who.
How to watch the Gladiators final?
The grand finale of the latest season of the hit competition show will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD this evening. It can also be watched live on BBC iPlayer as well - and will be available on catch up afterwards.
What to expect from Gladiators: The Final?
The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Bradley and Barney Walsh host as four grand finalists who have tasted victory in the heats, battled in the quarters and survived the semis take on the Gladiators one last time. Only five brutal events stand between them and the ultimate Eliminator, which will determine who will be crowned the Gladiators champion 2025.”
