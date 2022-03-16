The seven-part drama series will follow two friends who are trying to survive their 20s and build their dream careers whilst falling in and out of love.

Filming for the series began in August 2021 and wrapped up at the end of December.

But when will the series be released and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Everything I Know About Love be released?

Although filming for the series has finished, an official release date is yet to be confirmed for Everything I Know About Love.

It is thought that the series will be released in mid-2022.

Who is in the cast?

Bel Powley is set to take on the role of one of two best friends, Birdy, in the series.

The actress is best known for her role of Claire Conway in Apple TV's The Morning Show.

Emma Appleton will play Birdy's best friend, Maggie, and is best known for her role as Princess Renfri in Netflix hit The Witcher.

Other cast members include Marli Siu as Nell and Aliyah Odoffin as Amara.

Is there a trailer for Everything I Know About Love?

A trailer is yet to be released for the drama series.

As filming has recently wrapped, fans of the book may have to wait until the release date announcement to receive a sneak peek of the TV adaptation.

What is the plot?

The plot will see childhood best friends Maggie and Birdie navigate their young adult lives in their London houseshare.

The best friends go through bad dates, public humiliation, and heartbreak together as their friendship faces new challenges.

Dolly Alderton took to Instagram to speak about the TV adaptation: 'The story is a romantic comedy about two best friends, written by me and directed by the phenomenally clever @chinamooyoung. I’ve been working with Working Title on the project for nearly four years and I am so grateful that this story has grown and developed in such safe hands. BBC drama has made extraordinary TV over the last year and it is an honour to be on their slate of upcoming shows. And before every boy I dated a decade ago messages me today to breezily ask how I am, it’s semi-fictionalised, so don’t panic fellas.'

Has a first look been released?

The first images for Everything I Know About Love were released on March 15 by the BBC.

The images give an insight into what’s in store for the series, including a picture of Bel Powley (Birdy) and Emma Appleton (Maggie) in their roles.

Another image features Marli Siu (Nell), Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, and Aliyah Odoffin (Amara) laughing on top of a hill.

How to watch the series

Dolly will be serving as executive producer for the series alongside Jo McClellan for the BBC and Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television.

Everything I know about Love will be available to watch on BBC One on its release date.

