CHAT2Us are staying!

Reprieved at the last moment by Bar & Events Manager at Thorngate Halls Charlie Hylands and colleague Stacie Buchan are pleased to have saved this highly prized Friendship With Support Group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHAT2Us welcomes you to Thorngate!

Just as we had confirmed we would shut to members, we heard whispers of this lovely young lady, Charlie Hylands and her colleague Stacie Buchan would love to stop our group from closing.

After negotiations which included Chairman of Thorngate, Robin Young, the group has moved to Thorngate Halls where Charlie is the Bar & Events Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yum! A typical lunch held on the 3rd Monday of the month!

So, instead of closing, on June 9th we will be celebrating staying open at the Masonic Hall, Clarence Road, Gosport with M.C. Geordie Geoff O'Flanagan and singers Derek 'Del' Ince and Jennifer Parker-Lummis.

The group 'Social Chats' will remain the same, 11am to 1pm with a monthly lunch group on the 3rd Monday of the month. This will be held in the Privett Suite which is accessed via the rear carpark - look out for the sign! Members will still be busy with supporting Ukraine making woollen hats and blankets (over 300 have now been donated).

The project for the next few weeks is making corsages, as we did last year, for The Bridal Hall in North Cross Street. Owner Amy who sells dresses ready for youngsters school Prom Nights does so at reduced prices. The corsages are donated free of charge. Hopefully the youngsters will love them as much as we love making them!

Charlie and Stacie will officially take on managing the group from June 16th when members will be entertained by the Travelin' Shedders - a breakaway group of men from Gosports Mens' Shed.

Pop along and see us in the Privett Suite 11am-1pm. You'll get a warm welcome, drink of your choice, tasty snacks and you'll always find someone you can connect with.