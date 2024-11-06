Christmas comes to Beaulieu with big early bird savings

This festive period, get into the Christmas spirit at Beaulieu by coming together with family and friends to celebrate the magic of the season in style.

There’s more magic to be discovered in Little Beaulieu, the enchanting adventure play area full of Christmas sparkle for the season. The little ones will love letting their imaginations run wild in the wooden replica of Palace House, while parents have a well-deserved break, hot drink, and even a mince pie to warm themselves up. Keep an eye out for Father Christmas who will be passing by in a vehicle from the National Motor Museum and be sure to give him a wave!

And if that’s not enough to get you in the Christmas spirit, Beaulieu’s glorious grounds and gardens are the perfect place to take your crisp winter walks and blow away the cobwebs. The historic Beaulieu Abbey and Palace House provide a stunning backdrop for peaceful strolls along the pathways, and while the evenings get darker the grounds and gardens will be transformed with the warm enchanting glow of sparkling lights.

Indulge yourself in a festive treat over the Christmas period with special offerings in the Brabazon restaurant. From lunches including a traditional Christmas dinner or a selection of seasonal sandwiches and paninis, to sweets treats like handmade mince pies and gingerbread reindeer, there’s something to satisfy all tastes. You can also grab yourself a Costa to warm up with their seasonal range to choose from. Plus, don’t forget to visit the Beaulieu Gift Shops in Visitor Reception and Palace House to pick up their Christmas 2024 range or find great gift inspiration, just in time for the big day.

Christmas at Beaulieu 2024

All of Beaulieu’s Christmas holiday activities are included in their admission ticket, which also includes On Screen Cars, the Secret Army Exhibition, Beaulieu Abbey and its grounds and gardens. Save up to 40% with their Festive Early Bird offer on general admission tickets for selected dates when you book before 29 November 2024*. To book your tickets, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk.

* T&Cs apply

** Please note, the Beaulieu attraction will be closed on Christmas Day