Explore D-Day history at the Pontoon Open Weekend in Portsmouth

For D-Day Commemoration Week, visitors are in for an unforgettable experience at Boathouse 4 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. On the 8th and 9th of June, the Pontoon Open Weekend offers a chance to explore historic vessels, including the D-Day veteran Motor Gun Boat 81. This free event promises an engaging and educational experience, making it a top activity in Hampshire this weekend.

For D-Day commemoration week, Boathouse 4, in Portsmouth Historic Quarter, home of the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, is gearing up to offer a unique and immersive experience for history enthusiasts and families alike. On the 8th and 9th of June, the Pontoon Open Weekend will provide free access to a variety of historic vessels and engaging activities, making it a must-visit event in Hampshire.

Event Highlights:

Step Aboard Operational Vessels: Visit the Boathouse 4 pontoons to see these historic vessels up close and learn about their roles in naval history. From the Admiralty Steam Cutter 438 to the 1936 High Speed Launch 102, there will be plenty of vessels for you to step aboard and have a look around.

Explore D-Day Veteran Motor Gun Boat (MGB) 81: Step aboard this veteran vessel, which saw action in the English Channel on D-Day. Restored to operational condition, MGB 81 offers visitors a chance to experience living history. You can even book an hour-long trip for £130 per person to experience the power and speed of this unique survivor.

Second World War Era Steamship VIC 56: VIC 56 will be in steam alongside and open to the public. Explore her historical significance and the role she played in transporting stores and ammunition to Royal Naval Bases all over the world.

View the Coastal Motor Boat Replica CMB 4R: A replica of the First World War CMB 4, this vessel will be on display in the water for visitors to inspect. This vessel was completed in 2023, after 6 years of painstaking construction by our team of volunteer shipwrights. After her initial sea trial, the BBC covered her dedication ceremony on national television. Built as an example of experimental archaeology, she has achieved a speed of 39.2 knots, which is faster than any documented speed for 40ft CMB type when they were first built.

D-Day Veteran Motor Gun Boat 81 at speed

Additional Activities:

Landing Craft Trips: The Landing Craft F8 will be offering trips at £10pp, with a discount offer of four tickets for the price of three. Although F8 is a LCVP (Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel) from the Falklands Conflict, she is very similar in design to the landing craft used during the Normandy landings. As there are no surviving British landing craft from the D-Day landings, F8 can give passengers a taste of what troops experienced during the Second World War, providing a powerful and immersive historical experience.

Historic Boat trips: If you're a thrill-seeker and want to experience the speed and power of the larger vessels, why not book an hour long trip on MGB 81 or HSL 102. These trips are an excellent opportunity to explore the Solent and Isle of Wight while enjoying speeds in excess of 30 knots. The price for an hour trip on MGB 81 is £130 per person and HSL 102 £100 per person.

Re-enactors in uniform and battledress: Capture memorable photos with re-enactors dressed in 1940s naval uniforms, adding to the historical ambiance of the weekend.

The Boathouse 4 Pontoon Open Weekend not only allows visitors to engage with living history but also provides an educational experience that highlights the bravery and sacrifice of those who served during the D-Day landings. The knowledgeable volunteers and historians who dedicate their spare to Boathouse 4 are passionate about sharing these remarkable stories and like to ensure a visit that is both informative and inspiring.

How to Participate:

High Speed Launch 102

This event is part of the broader D-Day 80 commemorations and promises to be one of the top activities in Hampshire. Visitors can explore the free-access pontoons, book boat trips, and enjoy the additional D-Day themed activities.

The Pontoon Open Weekend is completely free, as is access to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard site. Ask for a Historic Quarter Pass at the Visitor Centre and make your way to Boathouse 4, a Visitor Host will be on hand to direct you to the Pontoon. For more information and to book your place on a boat trip, please contact [email protected].