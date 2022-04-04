The Eve of the Daleks New Year's Day special saw the thirteenth Doctor take on the Dalek's once more alongside her companions Yaz (played by Mandip Gill) and Dan (played by John Bishop).

Jodie Whittaker may be leaving her role as the Doctor this year but she still has two episodes left before she hangs up her sonic screwdriver.

Now, the Doctor will have to take on the iconic Doctor Who monster, The Sea Devils, in the latest instalment of the sci-fi show.

Here is everything you need to know about Legend of the Sea Devils and the other up coming episodes in 2022:

Where will Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration take place?

When Jodie Whittaker bids farewell to the famous blue police box and the sonic screwdriver, it WON’T take place in the Tardis.

The director of her final episode confirmed in an interview this week that the regeneration will take place somewhere else.

This breaks the previous streak of regenerations taking place in the Tardis, which has been a staple of the modern Doctor Who era.

When will the episode air?

The BBC has confirmed that the latest instalment of Doctor Who will air on Easter Sunday (April 17).

Who is in the cast?

The Doctor will be joined by her companions Yaz and Dan as well as a host of other actors as they try to defeat the Sea Devils.

The episode will include guest stars such as Arthur Lee as Ji-Hun, Crystal Yu as Madame Ching and Marlowe Chan-Reeves and Ying Ki.

What is the plot of Legend of the Sea Devils?

It was confirmed in the Eve of the Daleks New Year's Day special that the Silurians' aquatic cousins would be back for the next instalment of the show.

The episode will find the Doctor, Yaz and Dan in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the pirate queen Madame Ching and the Sea Devils.

The episode will mark the return of the monsters, who have been redesigned for the upcoming episode.

The Sea Devils last appeared on the show back in 1984 and were originally created by writer Malcolm Hulke.

Who will be the next Doctor?

The BBC are yet to confirm who will be the new timelord on Doctor Who.

There have been many rumours that suggest that Danny Dyer could become the next Doctor following his departure from Eastenders.

Other fan favourites to take over from Jodie include Olly Alexander, Lydia West, T'Nia Miller, Omari Douglas and Fisayo Akinade.

The Doctor is set to regenerate later this year and often, news breaks on who will be the new Doctor several months before regeneration.

For example, Jodie's first appearance as the Doctor was on Christmas Day back in 2017, five months after she was announced as the new timelord.

Russell T Davis, who has returned as a Doctor Who showrunner, told The Guardian last month: 'We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We’re just starting auditions.’

Jodie's final episode as the Doctor will air as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations in Autumn 2022.

