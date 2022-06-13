The final scenes have been filmed for Neighbours, with many familiar faces making a return to Ramsay Street for the last time.

The soap opera first aired in Australia back in 1985 and came to UK TV screens the following year.

The globally-recognised series follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

But when will the final episode air and who will feature in the show?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the final episode air in the UK?

Neighbours is coming to an end after 37 years.

In February 2022, it was confirmed that Neighbours would end in August.

It has now been revealed that the hour-long final episode will air on Monday, August 1.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the finale will air in the show’s usual 1.45pm or 6 pm slot, or whether it will air as a prime-time special.

Will the finale air on Channel 5 in the UK?

The final episode of Neighbours will air on Channel 5 on its release date.

It will also be available on catch-up via the Channel 5 website.

Who is in the cast?

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson in the 1980s, are set to return to the show for the last time during the finale episode alongside Ian Smith and Guy Pearce.

Other cast members include:

-Ian Smith

-Mark Little

-Paul Keane

-Chris Milligan

-Kyle Canning

-Morgan Baker

-Natalie Bassingthwaighte

-Jason Mason

-Pippa Black

-Jordan Patrick Smith

-Olympia Valance

-Ben Hall-Olivia Junkeer

-Zima Anderson.

Why is the show ending?

Neighbours is coming to an end after Channel 5 announced it will no longer be airing the show.

On Thursday, March 3, the official Neighbours Twitter account shared the news.

The post read: ‘We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production.'

The account went on to explain that the show had lost its key broadcast partner in the UK and that the show has 'no option' to continue.

Filming for the final episode wrapped on Friday, June 10.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: ‘We all knew this day was coming but until we were here in this moment when the very last scene was filmed, it was hard to express how we would all feel.

‘Of course, it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud.