Many fans have binged countless episodes of Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen in the past, and now they can get excited about his latest project.

The restaurateur and television personality recently hosted Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, which aired on BBC.

Gordon Ramsay is looking for aspiring contestants for his new show Next Level Chef. Picture: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP via Getty Images.

Now, he has series which will launch on British television.

Here is everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

There is no release date so far for the show.

It is due to be broadcast in 2023.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes commissioned for the show.

it will be set at a TV studio with three unique kitchen spaces, across three storeys, and is 50ft high.

What is the show about?

Next Level Chef is branded as a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet challenge, and has been planned to be the toughest cooking contest.

Challenges will be spread across the three floors.

The contestant’s culinary creativity, agility, flare, and expertise will all be tested.

Their aim will be to prove they can handle the pressure in any environment.

Speaking about the show, Gordon Ramsay said: ‘Next Level Chef is off the chart Next Level everything, a culinary competition that is epic on every level.

‘From the size of the enormous structure to every challenge, every moment of jeopardy is huge.

‘I want to see our chefs, social media stars, home cooks whatever their level, whatever their experience, show me what they can do.

‘Whether they’re at the top cooking in the dream kitchen with every gadget and the finest ingredients or in the middle kitchen, good equipment, good ingredients but nothing fancy or, and this is where it gets really interesting, down in the basement kitchen.

‘Super basic, minimal ingredients and left-over scraps then show me what you’re really made of! Talent and tenacity will absolutely shine through, and someone will walk away with an equally next level prize.

‘I can’t wait to get started.’

Mr Ramsay will be joined by two other famous names in the world of food.

They will mentor the chefs as they compete against each other to make the best cuisine, and avoid elimination.

One lucky winner will receive a cash prize of £100,000, and receive one year worth of mentoring from the three judges.

What channel is it on?

Next Level Chef will be broadcast on ITV.

It will also be aired on ITVX, a new on-demand streaming service which will launch later this year.

Can you still apply to be on the show?

In order to apply for the show, you need to be aged 18 or over, and have the right to live and work in the UK.

Applications close at midnight on July 27.

Casting calls and auditions are taking place up until August 2.