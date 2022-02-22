There's only a few days left to go until the Euphoria season two finale.

With Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya) hitting rock bottom as her drug addiction spiralled and having to face a dramatic break up with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), it is safe to say that the narrator of the show has been through plenty of ups and downs this season.

The breakdown of Cassie Howard's (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy Perez's (Alexa Demie) friendship unravelled during season two as Cassie betrayed her best friend by sleeping with her ex-boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).

Other twists and turns in the story have happened during the second instalment of Euphoria, including Cassie's younger sister Lexi's (Maude Apatow) explosive play during episode 7, which was based on the dysfunctional East Highland High students.

But when will the season two finale take place?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the finale of Euphoria season two?

The final episode of season two will air in the UK on Monday, February 28.

Will the show be available to stream on Now TV or HBO Max?

The eighth episode of season two will air on Now and Sky TV in the UK at 2am GMT on its release date.

The show will also be broadcast on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on the same day.

In the US, the finale of Euphoria will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, February 27 at 9pm.

Currently, HBO Max is unavailable in the UK.

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for the finale of season two was released yesterday (February 21).

The sneak peek, which is under a minute long, shows a distressed Fezco (Angus Cloud) which has made fans think that something bad is in store for Lexi's love interest.

In the clip, Cassie is seen confronting her sister after Nate dumped her due to Lexi’s play called 'Our Life'.

The trailer ends with Maddy stating 'this is just the beginning’.

If you wish to watch the trailer for the finale, it is embedded in this article.

What is the episode title for the finale?

Season two, episode eight is titled 'All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name.'

The title is a quote from a book by poet André Breton called Mad Love.

Fans have predicted that Fezco and Custer will come head-to-head in the finale after episode 6 saw Faye (Chloe Cherry) agree to work with Custer (Tyler Chase) and the police to incriminate Fezco and Ashtray (Javon "Wanna" Walton) for the death of Mouse (Meeko Gattuso).

In episode seven, Jules destroyed the sex tape of her and Nate's dad Cal (Eric Dane) which has left fans hopeful that she will reunite with Rue in the finale.

Will there be a third season of Euphoria?

The season two premiere of Euphoria drew in 14m viewers across HBO and HBO Max alone, doubling its average audience of 6.6m in season one.

It was confirmed on February 4 by the Euphoria Twitter page that the teen drama will be back for a third season following the success of the show.

Details for season three are being kept under wraps but it is likely that Zendaya, Hunter, Sydney, Jacob, Maude and Alexa will return for the next instalment of Euphoria.

The plot for season three will largely depend on the outcome of season two which means that Angus may not return as Fezco.

