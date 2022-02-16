Sandra Bullock will be joined by a star-studded cast in the action-comedy as she finds herself at the heart of a kidnapping plot alongside Channing Tatum, who plays Alan in the movie.

The movie will see the duo embark on an epic adventure as they learn to coexist despite their differences.

Sandra Bullock will star as Loretta Sage in The Lost City.

But when will the movie be released and who is in the cast?

Here is everything you need to know:

When will The Lost City be released in cinemas?

The Lost City will be released in cinemas on March 25, 2022.

The movie has been produced by Paramount Pictures and is expected to be available to stream online a month after its release on Paramount Plus, which is currently only available in the US.

Who is in the cast?

The Lost City has an array of famous faces in its cast, including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Daniel Radcliffe will star as billionaire Fairfax in the film, who kidnaps Loretta in a hope that she will lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure which is featured in her book.

Other cast members include Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Da'Vine Randolph, Bowen Yang, and Oscar Nuñez

The romantic adventure comedy has been directed by Aaron and Adam Nee who co-wrote the screenplay with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for The Lost City was released back in December 2021.

The trailer shows Loretta as she writes her latest novel, The Lost City of D.

Alan, the cover model for the book, attempts to find Loretta after she is kidnapped by Fairfax.

You can view the full trailer here.

What was the original title of the movie?

The Lost City was originally named 'The Lost City of D', which is the title of Loretta's book in the movie.

The original title was a play on The Lost City of Z – a book and movie about explorer Percy Fawcett who is searching for an Amazonian city.

Channing admitted to Variety that he preferred the original title.

He said: ‘I wished they wouldn't have dropped the 'D'.

'You never drop the 'D’.

Paramount Pictures announced that the movie had been retitled in August 2021.

