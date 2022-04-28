The documentary will tell the story of the presenter’s personal battle with breast cancer following her diagnosis in July 2021.

Julia Bradbury began posting regularly on social media in the hope that her experiences with the disease could help others.

Now, Julia has invited cameras into her home to follow her journey with breast cancer.

Julia Bradbury was diagnosed with breast cancer in July last year.

But when will the show air and will it be available to watch on ITV and ITV Hub?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who is Julia Bradbury?

Julia Bradbury with her children at Mam Tor in the Peak District.

Julia Bradbury is more commonly known for her former role as a co-presenter on BBC One's Countryfile.

She co-presented the show alongside Matt Baker from 2004 to 2014.

The 51-year-old was born in Ireland and is employed by the BBC and ITV, specialising in consumer affairs and documentaries.

Julia is married to real estate developer Gerard Cunningham and the couple have three children together.

When will the Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me air?

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me is set to air tonight (April 28).

What time will the documentary be on TV?

The hour-long documentary will air at 9pm.

Will it be available to watch on ITV and ITV Hub?

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me will be available to watch on ITV tonight.

The documentary will also be available to watch on catch-up via ITV Hub.

What is Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me about?

The documentary will follow the presenter as she comes to terms with the news, from the very early days of her diagnosis to her preparations for a potentially life-saving single mastectomy.

Julia's family will feature in the hour-long film, including her parents who are both cancer survivors.

One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime in the UK.

The documentary candidly shows Julia's personal story as she keeps a video diary in the run-up to her surgery.

Julia speaks to doctors and experts throughout the episode as she reveals all aspects of her breast cancer journey.

She also meets with families who are experiencing similar struggles.

Julia told ITV: ‘This is completely unlike any other documentary or television series I have made before. I wasn’t expecting to make a programme about myself like this: my cancer diagnosis was a real shock and out of the blue.