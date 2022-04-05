The Bafta award-winning filmmaker who has created numerous documentaries for the BBC.

He is set to release a new documentary series called Louis Theroux Interviews where he will sit down with some familiar faces.

A new documentary series called Louis Theroux Interviews has been announced by the BBC.

Louis will combine one-on-one interviews with his traditional immersive filming style as he gets to know each celebrity guest.

But is there a release date for Louis Theroux Interviews and will Stormzy feature in the series?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for Louis Theroux Interviews?

Stormzy will join Louis Theroux on the new documentary series.

A release date is yet to be announced for Louis Theroux Interviews.

Will the series be available on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer?

Louis Theroux Interviews will be available on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Will Stomzy feature in the series?

Stormzy will feature in the first part of the documentary series as Louis joins the rapper on tour and at home.

The series will follow the British musician on his long-awaited Heavy is the Head tour.

Louis joined Stormzy at his gig at Glasgow's OVO Hydro last night (April 4), with many TikTok users spotting him at the event.

Louis Theroux told The BBC: ‘I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series - something very different to the kind of TV I normally make.

‘This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

‘To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.’

How many episodes will there be?

Louis Theroux Interviews is a six-part series and in each episode, the journalist will interview a different guest.So far, Stormzy is the only celebrity that has been confirmed for the show.

The BBC has stated that more guests will be announced in due course.

How to watch other Louis Theroux documentaries

Documentaries including The Most Hated Family in America, Talking to Anorexia, and Savile are available now on BBC iPlayer.

Programmes by the filmmaker were removed from Netflix earlier this year.

