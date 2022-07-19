The eighth series of Love Island has been through many ups and downs, leaving fans on the edge of their seats most evenings.

From islanders crawling on the terrace, the Andrew and Coco scandal, the chaotic scenes on movie night, and the drama-fuelled snog, marry, pie challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are the current favourites to win Love Island.

But sadly, all good things must come to an end and the Love Island 2022 finale is only a matter of weeks away.

But when will the final air and who could be in the chance of winning the show?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will the Love Island final air?

ITV is yet to officially announce when the 2022 Love Island final will take place.

However, it is expected to take place on Monday, August 1, which is eight weeks on from the show’s start date on Monday, June 6.

A source told The Sun: ‘There was speculation that ITV might extend the series because ratings have been so impressive this year. But they also know there can be too much of a good thing.

‘With Winter Love Island coming back in 2023, bosses want to keep anticipation high and not exhaust the format.’

This is one of the most-watched Love Island series’ to date, racking up a peak of 3.5 million viewers during the explosive Casa Amor recoupling.

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2022?

The odds for who will win the dating series are constantly changing as each new episode airs.

However, the current favourites to win are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

New couple Paige Thorne and Adam Collard are currently in second place after Adam made his second appearance in the Love Island villa following his initial stint on the show back in 2018.

Here's a list of the latest Love Island winning couple odds by PaddyPower:

Davide and Ekin-Su – 5/4

Adam and Paige – 2/1

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen – 4/1

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack – 6/1

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri – 16/1.

Other couples currently on the show include Danica Taylor and Billy Brown, and Deji Adeniyi and Summer Botwe.