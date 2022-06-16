Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

Matilda has faced many adaptations since author Roald Dahl released the book over 30 years ago and now, the story of the gifted schoolgirl will make a comeback in a new musical movie.

The movie will be based on the popular west end musical adaptation of the book and it has been directed by Matthew Warchus, who also directed the stage show.

Matilda made her way to the big screen for the first time in the 1996 film adaptation starring Danny DeVito

But when will the musical movie air and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

Matilda the Musical will be released in the UK on December 2, 2022.

Will it be available in cinemas or on Netflix?

Matilda will be released in theatres on its release date in the UK.

In the United States, Canada, and Australia, the movie will be released on Netflix on December 2.

Who is in the cast?

Many familiar faces are set to star in the upcoming movie.

The cast includes:

-Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull

-Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey

-Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood

-Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood

-Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood

-Sindhu Vee as Mrs Phelps

Stand-up comedian Tim Minchin has created the music for the movie.

What is the plot?

The movie will follow a young girl named Matilda, a mistreated five-year-old child prodigy who attends a school run by an abusive headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

The official synopsis reads: ‘Matilda Wormwood is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. ‘While her parents content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. ‘Where they are loud, selfish, and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

‘On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales.

‘Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull.

‘As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps, and Matilda’s newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget.

Is there a trailer?

A first-look trailer of Matilda was released on June 15 by Sony Pictures.

In the sneak peek, viewers see Emma Thompson for the first time as Miss Trunchbull as she recreates the famous 1996 movie scene where she swings a child by their plaits.

Viewers also get a sneak peek into the music for the movie, as the children sing 'Revolting Children' throughout the trailer.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

How to watch the 1996 movie online

If you can’t wait until December to get your Matilda fix, the 1996 version is available now on streaming platform, Netflix.