The actor, who is best known for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, will join a star-studded cast as he portrays J.Robert Oppenheimer himself in the new movie.

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J.Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J.Sherwin.

Cillian Murphy will play the main character in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

But when will the movie be released and who is in the cast alongside Cillian Murphy?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

Oppenheimer will air in UK cinemas on July 21, 2023.

Does the release date for Oppenheimer clash with Barbie?

Barbie and Oppenheimer are two of the most anticipated films of 2023 and they will be going head to head when they are released on July 21.

Warner Bros announced the release date of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, at CinemaCon 2022.

Who is in the cast?

Cillian Murphy will be joined by a host of award-winning actors and actresses as he takes on the role of Oppenheimer.

The cast includes:

-Emily Blunt as Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer

-Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

-Robert Downey JR as Lewis Strauss

-Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

-Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

-Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

-Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer

-Michael Angarano as Robert Serber.

Sir Kenneth Branagh, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Olli Haaskivi, Jack Quaid and Dan DeHaan will also star in the movie, with their roles yet to be confirmed.

What is the plot?

The plot will follow Oppenheimer during his time at Harvard and Cambridge before he moves to Germany and then to California.

Viewers will watch as he becomes a leader in the field of theoretical physics.

Oppenheimer was the wartime head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and is known for his role as the 'father of the atomic bomb' due to his involvement with the Manhattan Project.

The Manhattan Project was the World War II research and development undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Viewers can expect to see the story of Oppenheimer unravel as he was among those who saw the first atomic bomb successfully detonated on July 16, 1945.

Is the film directed by Christopher Nolan?

Christopher Nolan is a British-American film director and he is the man behind the Oppenheimer movie.

Christopher is known for his role as the director of Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

The director has also worked alongside Cillian before in his 2017 movie, Dunkirk.

Christopher has partnered up with Universal Pictures for Oppenheimer and the movie is being shot in IMAX and on 65mm film.

The movie will be released three years after his sci-fi movie Tenet, which was released in 2020.

Is there a trailer for Oppenheimer?