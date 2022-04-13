SAS: Who Dares Wins is now in its seventh season as 20 new recruits participate in a two-week-long training course.

The course will test their mental, emotional and physical strength as they attempt to complete tough SAS training.

The contestants are coached by a group of ex-military officials, including two new American forces.

Cat from Fareham is one of the contestants on the latest series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Episode one of the latest season aired on Sunday, April 10.

But when will episode two air and why has Ant Middleton been replaced?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will the second episode air?

The second episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins will air on Sunday, April 17 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Is the first episode available on All 4?

The first episode is available now on All 4.

Why has Ant Middleton been replaced?

Ant Middleton, a former Royal Marines soldier from Portsmouth, first joined SAS: Who Dares Wins back in 2015.

In March 2021, he announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the reality series.

He said: ‘After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget.

‘Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year.’

Channel 4 also made an announcement about the former soldier’s departure.

They said: ‘Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

‘Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct, it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.’

Who has replaced Ant Middleton?

Two new faces have joined the show, alongside regulars Jason Fox and Mark Billingham.

Rudy Reyes, a former US Recon Marine has replaced Ant as the chief instructor for season seven.

US Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke has also joined the team as directing staff.

The four military officials use their experiences from the forces in both countries to create the toughest selection course yet- and to cement a relationship between the UK and the US.

Who are the contestants?

In the last series, only two recruits passed the gruelling selection course which is based on the UK Special Forces selection process.

The contestants for season seven include:

- Cat, a 36-year-old search and rescue winch paramedic from Fareham in Hampshire

- Jamie, a 38-year-old leisure manager from Gwent in South Wales

- Dylan, a 24-year-old scaffolder from Blackburn in Lancashire

- Claire, a 36-year-old personal trainer and former athlete from Kent

- Abigail, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Swansea

- Stacey, a 42-year-old aerobic instructor from Leigh in Wigan

- Florence, a 27-year-old communications manager from London

- Justyn, a 28-year-old tech consultant from London

- Paige, a 26-year-old forensic science student from Durham

- Vince, a 39-year-old business owner from London

- Reece, a 24-year-old foundry worker from Manchester

- JJ, a 42-year-old courier driver from Watford

- James, a 39-year-old gym owner from Bristol

- Sarah, a 31-year-old personal trainer from London

- Jody, a 35-year-old events designer from Hampton

- Nic, a 40-year-old firefighter from Warrington

- Pahrnia, a 31-year-old artist from Bath

- Shylla, a 33-year-old postman and semi-pro footballer from Slough

- Tom, a 33-year-old mortgage advisor from Plymouth

- Leo, a 31-year-old electric engineer from Barnsley.

Where was the latest season filmed?

Season seven of the reality series was filmed in a desert in Jordan.