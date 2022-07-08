Virgin River is a romantic TV adaptation of the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr.

There are 22 Virgin River novels in total and 21 of them were published between 2007 and 2012, with the 22nd and most recent Virgin River novel published in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River.

The series is set in a fictional town and it is filmed in Snug Cove, Bowen Island, which is in British Columbia in Canada.

But when will the new season of Virgin River air and will it be available on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will Virgin River season four be released?

Season four of Virgin River will be released on July 20.

Will Virgin River season four be available on Netflix?

Season four will be available from 8am in the UK on its release date via streaming platform Netflix.

All ten episodes will be available at once and they will be around an hour long.

Who is in the cast?

Alexandra Breckenridge will return as main character Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe in the upcoming series of Virgin River.

Other cast members include:

-Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

-Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

-Tim Matheson as Doc

- Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

-Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

What is the plot for season four?

Virgin River follows Mel, a midwife and nurse practitioner who leaves the big city to take up a new job in the small town of Virgin River.

Soon, though, she realises it’s not the new start she hopes it to be – that it can’t be the new start she wants it to be – until she looks inward and startsto heal herself first.

The official Netflix synopsis for series four reads: ‘Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism.

‘For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality.

‘While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him.

‘Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own.’

Is there a trailer?

An official trailer for Virgin River season four is yet to be released by Netflix.

How to watch seasons 1 to 3 of Virgin River

You can catch up with the first three seasons of Virgin River now on Netflix.