The popular cooking competition will return this summer and it will feature a starstudded line -up of guests, from world champions in sport to comedy legends and drag queens.

In last year’s series, Paralympian Kadeena Cox MBE bagged the coveted Celebrity MasterChef trophy after winning over the judges with her culinary skills.

Celebrity MasterChef is back! Pictured: John Torode and Gregg Wallace

But is there a release date for Celebrity MasterChef 2022 and who will compete for the trophy this year?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

A release date for Celebrity MasterChef 2022 is yet to be announced, but the new series is expected to air this summer.

Will Celebrity MasterChef be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

Celebrity MasterChef will be available to watch weekly on BBC One and it will also be available to watch on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.

Who are the judges?

Gregg Wallace and John Torode will return as the judges for this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

The pair have co-hosted the show since 2005.

Who are the contestants?

The line-up for this year’s Celebrity MasterChef includes:

-Love Island star Faye Winter

-TV presenter and actor Adam Pearson

-Former professional boxer Chris Eubank

- TV presenter and model Kirsty Gallacher

-Lawyer and former girlfriend of Sven-Göran Eriksson Nancy Dell'Olio

-Actor and director Clarke Peters

-Former EastEnders actor Cliff Parisi

-RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Kitty-Scott Klaus

-Chuckle Brothers star Paul Elliot (also known as Paul Chuckle)

-McFly band member Danny Jones

-Reality star Mojo

-Actress Lesley Joseph

-Choirmaster Gareth Malone OBE

-TV presenter and fashion model Lisa Snowden

- Actor and rapper Richard Blackwood

- Former footballer Jimmy Bullard

-Stand up comedian Kae Kurd

-Former All Saints singer Mel Blatt

-Actor Ryan Thomas