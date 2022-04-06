Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter will star in The Railway Children Return.

It is a sequel to the famous 1970 film starring Jenny Agutter and Gary Warren.

The original movie was based on a novel by E. Nesbitt and follows a group of children who move to Yorkshire where their father is falsely imprisoned.

The release date for the second instalment of The Railway Children was postponed from its original date of April 1, 2022 and will now premiere in cinemas later this year.

But when will The Railway Children Return be released in cinemas in the UK and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will The Railway Children Return be released in UK cinemas?

The Railway Children Return will be released on July 15, 2022 in the UK.

Who is in the cast?

Jenny Agutter, is set to reprise her role as Roberta 'Bobbie' Waterbury in The Railway Children Return.

Other cast members include:

-Sheridan Smith as Bobbie's daughter Annie

-Austin Haynes as Bobbie's grandson Thomas

-Beau Gadson as Lily Watts

-Eden Hamilton as Pattie Watts

- Zac Cudby as Ted Watts

-KJ Aikens as Abe

Sir Tom Courtenay and John Bradley will also star in the upcoming movie.

What is the plot?

The Railway Children Return is set around 40 years after The Railway Children.

The movie will follow a new group of children who are evacuated to a village called Oakworth in Yorkshire during the Second World War.

They befriend a soldier, who like them, is far away from home.

The official synopsis of The Railway Children Return reads: ‘As life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily, Pattie, and Ted Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth.

‘There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury, her daughter, Annie, and grandson Thomas, and with their help, the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside.

‘When the children discover injured American soldier Abe hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home.’

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for The Railway Children Return was released by StudioCanal this morning (April 6).

The trailer shows the children as they arrive in the Yorkshire countryside.