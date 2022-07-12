Sir Mo Farah is a long-distance runner who has won 10 global championship gold medals, making him the most successful male track distance runner of all time.

The athlete has announced he will take part in a new one-off documentary where he will share stories from his past and tell the truth about his childhood.

Sir Mo Farah has revealed in a BBC documentary that he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.

But when will the show air and will it be available on BBC One?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is The Real Mo Farah about?

The hour-long documentary will follow the four-time Olympian as he shares stories from his past.

It will focus on how he was brought to the UK as a nine-year-old child and poorly treated as a ‘servant’ for another family.

The long-distance runner said in a clip of the documentary: ‘There’s something about me you don’t know. It’s a secret that I've been hiding since I was a child.’

In the episode, the athlete also reveals that his real name is not Mo Farah and that he grew up during the Somali civil war.

He adds his father was killed during the war when he was four years old, leaving his family ‘torn apart’.

What is Sir Mo Farah’s real name?

In the documentary, Mo reveals that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

He was given the name Mohammed Farah by the people who trafficked him.

The athlete applied for British citizenship in 2000 under the name Mohammed Farah.

Since Mo spoke out about his past, the Home Office has stated he Olympian will face ‘no action whatsoever’ over his citizenship status.

Where is Sir Mo Farah from?

The Olympian is from Somaliland and he lived on a family farm before he was trafficked to the UK.

Who is Sir Mo Farah’s wife?

The Olympian is married to Tania Nell.

The couple met when they were students at St Mary’s University in Twickenham, London.

They married in 2010 in a lavish ceremony in Richmond with the likes of Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram, and Jo Pavey in attendance.

Mo and Tania now have four children together including daughter Rhianna, twin daughters Aisha and Amani, and son Hussein Mo Farah.

When will The Real Mo Farah air?

The Real Mo Farah will air tomorrow night (June 13) at 9pm.

Will the documentary be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The Real Mo Farah will be available to watch on BBC One on its release date.

It will also be available on catch-up via BBC iPlayer at 6am on June 14.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for The Real Mo Farah was released by the BBC yesterday (June 11).

