Aaron from Portsmouth romped home as one of the winners as the ‘psychological adventure competition’ was streamed over 28 million times on BBC iPlayer. He has donated his £30,000 winnings to his mum so she can buy a house.

The show’s popularity knew no bounds as host Claudia Winkleman kept viewers on bated breath with each murder and traitor banished. Now, fans can get the chance to soak up more of the drama, with an American twist.

The Traitors was one of the most popular BBC shows over the festive period. Picture: BBC

How will The Traitors US work?

The new BBC show tests the metal of twenty of America’s most cunning contestants. Famous faces and everyday people will come together to compete in a murder mystery geared around deception and suspicion.

Hosted by Alan Cumming and filmed at Ardross Castle, the same Scottish Highlands location at the UK series, contestants will work together on missions to build up a $250,000 prize pool. Hidden amongst the ‘faithful’ contestants are the ‘traitors’, who have to eliminate the rest of the contestants and claim the winnings for themselves.

The traitors have to murder each faithful, while the good guys have to banish the evil ones at the round table.

How to watch The Traitors US and is it on BBC One and iPlayer?

The BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US from All3 Media International. It will be aired within hours of being showed in America.

Viewers can access the series as a boxset from tomorrow, January 13, on BBC iPlayer. It will be aired as double bills on BBC One on Wednesday nights from the 25 January.

It will start at 10.40pm and run for five weeks. The Traitors US will also be shown on BBC Three on January 24, 25, 26 and 30, as well as on February 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8.

Dan McGolpin, Director, iPlayer and Channels, says: ‘Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America.

