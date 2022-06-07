Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel.

The streaming platform launched on November 12, 2019, and its portfolio includes classic Disney favourites such as Cinderella, The Lion King, Aladdin, and more.

Disney Plus is also home to Marvel movies including Spider-Man, Avengers, and Iron Man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its release nearly three years ago, the platform has expanded by releasing new TV series for Disney and Marvel fans, with both the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms Marvel series yet to be released in full on the site.

But what time does Disney Plus release new episodes and how can you subscribe to the streaming platform?

Here's everything you need to know:

What time does Disney Plus release new episodes in the UK?

Disney Plus typically releases new episodes at 8am GMT.

This is 3am ET and Midnight PT in the U.S.

When will Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 be available on Disney Plus?

The first three episodes of the Star Wars spin-off series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, are available now on the streaming platform.

Episodes for the show are being released weekly by Disney, with the fourth episode expected to land on the website at 8am on June 8.

What has happened so far in the Obi Wan Kenobi series?

The first episode of the series opens a decade after the events of Star Wars movie, The Revenge of the Sith.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is hiding on the planet of Tattooine as a man called 'Ben'.

The Jedi Master believes that the war against the Sith is over and that the Jedi lost the battle

Obi-Wan has been watching over the young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from afar and he has been contacted by the Organas to help rescue Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).

He ends up saving the princess, who later reveals that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is in fact alive.

Obi-Wan was left traumatised following a battle with Darth Vader/ Anakin Skywalker, with Princess Leia being captured by Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) and taken hostage by the Empire once more.

When will Ms Marvel be released on Disney Plus?

The first episode of Ms Marvel is scheduled to be released on Disney Plus on June 8 at 8am in the UK.

Disney will air new episodes weekly and the Marvel series will include six episodes in total.

The run time of each episode is expected to be between 35 and 55 minutes long, following the same pattern as other Marvel Disney Plus releases including Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight.

The series will tell the story of schoolgirl-turned-superhero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who is a fan of superheroes such as Captain Marvel.

She gains superpowers throughout the series, much like the heroes she has always admired.

How much is a Disney Plus subscription?

Disney Plus subscriptions are priced at £7.99 a month.

Alternatively, viewers can save 16% with the annual subscription priced at £79.90 per year.