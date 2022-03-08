The President of Ukraine is expected to address British MPs today via video link, according to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was honoured to grant Mr Zelensky's 'historic request'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the House of Commons today.

Sir Lindsay said: 'Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.

'Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible.'

The announcement comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a televised address, with the UK, the EU and the US all declaring sanctions on Russia.

But what is Mr Zelensky expected to say in his address and when will it take place?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will President Volodymyr Zelensky address Parliament?

Mr Zelensky is scheduled to address the House of Commons at 5pm today.

The speech will be shown across big screens in the chamber, with more than 500 headsets provided to translate his statement.

What is the Ukrainian leader expected to say in his address?

Reports suggest that the Ukrainian president will use his address to defend his country and renew demands for the implementation of a no-fly zone to stem the Russian attack.

MPs will be unable to ask Mr Zelensky any questions at the end of his statement and it has been suggested that the leader of Ukraine will call for more arms to defend the invaded country.

During diplomatic meetings on Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson agreed with Nato allies that more defensive support needs to be given to Ukraine.

Number 10 stated that they agreed to ‘continue to support Ukraine economically, diplomatically and with defensive equipment'.

How to watch the address

House of Commons proceedings are broadcast live in the UK via BBC Parliament on TV or online via BBC iPlayer.

Proceedings are also available to watch online via ParliamentLive.tv.

