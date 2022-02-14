News that ITV has commissioned production company Bandicoot Scotland to make two more series of the UK show comes hot on the heels of the unmasking of the winner of the third series.

On Saturday night, Natalie Imbruglia was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer after performing in disguise as Panda throughout the series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The identity of Panda was revealed on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, managed to deceive the judging panel, beating Charlotte Church who was disguised at Mushroom.

The Masked Singer, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett, sees 12 celebrities battle it out in the singing competition, disguised by elaborate costumes in front of a celebrity panel.

The final secured an average of 6.3 million viewers on Saturday night, according to ITV.

Three anonymous stars competed in the finale, with Westlife's Mark Feehily revealed as Robobunny after losing out in the first public vote of the night.

Three former contestants from previous series- Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, comedian Jason Manford as Hedgehog, and JLS member Aston Merrigold as Robin returned to duet with the finalists ahead of the elimination.

Regular panellists Rita Ora, Jonathon Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan were joined by special guest singer Joss Stone, who won the second series of the show as Sausage.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: ‘The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run.

‘We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.’

Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton added: ‘The third series of The Masked Singer has underscored its unique position in British television as an unrivalled Saturday night powerhouse and the UK’s biggest entertainment show.

‘The phenomenal audience reaction is evidenced by the vast viewing figures, fantastic fan engagement, and unparalleled levels of social media sleuthing.

‘We’re delighted that ITV has shown its long-term commitment to the show and with two new series of musical mayhem in the pipeline, we are already plotting the next spectacularly surreal season.’

The Masked Singer is produced by Bandicoot Scotland, part of Argonon.

The series is executive produced by Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton and Claire Horton.

It was commissioned for ITV by head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and commissioning editor Joe Mace.

You can catch up with the latest series of The Masked Singer now on ITV Hub.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron