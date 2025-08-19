Free family fun day at local leisure centres

On Saturday 30 August, the local community is invited to free family fun days at both Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the leisure centres, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, will be offering an array of free activities, suitable for people of all ages.

Free activities will include: gymnastics tasters (age 4+), roller skating, nerf wars battle zone, pickleball and badminton, football, top rock climbing, soft play, swimming tasters (adult and child), public swimming, inflatable mega wet n wild, splash pads and martial arts (adult and child).

Additional attractions such as face painting will also be available.

A number of local athletes, who are part of Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, will also be in attendance, including professional gymnast, Cloe Travers who so far this year has competed at four UK competitions wining several medals, para swimmer Tomas Navarro-Barber, Aquatics GB (para) champs 2024 50m free bronze, 400m free Silver and the Keller sisters – Megan, Evelyn and Lauren – who compete in BMX and Figure-Skating / Synchronised Ice-Skating.

Ryan Grant, Contract Manager at Everyone Active said: “We're thrilled to welcome the local community to Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre for a day filled with family fun. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to try out the wide range of activities we offer and experience our facilities.”

Cllr Mrs Connie Hockley, Executive Member for Leisure and Community, said: ““These fun days are a brilliant way for families to come together, try something new, and enjoy the fantastic facilities we have at our two leisure centres in Fareham. Whether you're into sports, swimming, or just looking for a great day out with the kids, there’s something for everyone – and it’s all free! I encourage everyone to come along and make the most of it.”

Customers are advised to book in advance via the Everyone Active App and website: https://www.everyoneactive.com/CommunityFunDay/