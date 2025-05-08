From campus to chorus - celebrating 60 years of the University of Portsmouth Choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Portsmouth Choir to celebrate its 60th anniversary with special performances of Dido and Aeneas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Portsmouth Choir will celebrate its 60th anniversary with exceptional performances of Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell at Portsmouth Guildhall’s The Lens Studio this May.

The celebrations, taking place on Saturday, 10 May and Sunday, 11 May 2025, will showcase a mix of students and professional performers, alongside a 60-voice chorus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dido and Aeneas tells the tragic story of love and loss. It follows Dido, who falls in love with Aeneas, and her emotional decline when he leaves her, leading to a tragic ending. The story is set to beautiful music by the English Baroque composer Henry Purcell. The production is set in the 1920s and stars Ciara White as Dido.

User (UGC) Submitted

Professor George Burrows, from the University of Portsmouth’s Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, has been the Choir’s director for over 20 years. He said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to direct the upcoming 60th celebration of the University of Portsmouth Choir alongside Dr Phoebe Rumsey.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to share with the world our longstanding commitment to musical activity for staff, students, and the local community.”

The University of Portsmouth Choir, an enthusiastic and inclusive ensemble that is accessible without audition, meets weekly to rehearse and perform music from a variety of genres, spanning from contemporary pop hits, to vibrant pieces from around the world and classic choral works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the University of Portsmouth Choir is a commitment to building a welcoming and supportive community where people can come together to learn through their shared joy of singing.

It offers a supportive and inclusive environment where singers of all backgrounds can build their musical confidence and enhance their vocal abilities. Singing has also been shown to support both mental and physical wellbeing, making it as enriching personally as it is musically.

“With several exciting public performances held throughout the year, members also get the rewarding experience of sharing their music with live audiences and becoming part of something truly special”, adds Professor Burrows.

As a result, the upcoming performances promise to be a truly unforgettable experience that audiences won’t want to miss.

Tickets can be purchased from the University of Portsmouth's online store at: onlinestore.port.ac.uk

For further information, please contact [email protected]