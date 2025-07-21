Live wrestling returns with Venom Championship Wrestling this August.

Live wrestling is set to return to Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre this August 16th when the stars of Venom Championship Wrestling battle it out.

The show will feature stars including current Venom champion Ash Slade, kids favourite James Cena and TV star Jensen Theory. The show will also include Sensational Simon who will defend the Savage Pro Wrestling Championship.

Venom launched in 2023 with the aim of providing family wrestling shows and raising money for charities. So far, they have supported charities including Guide Dogs, Tonic Music for Mental Health and Naomi House.

Since their launch, their shows have continued to be a popular attraction and are now based at Stamshaw and Tipner Community which is a charity itself.

Working together, Venom aims to be able to support and get out in the local community more and recently provided shows for a local school fete.

The show will feature a tag team championship match, a huge lumberjack match and more fun for the family to enjoy.

Co-Director James, who runs the promotion with Jensen says that 'we are proud and grateful for the incredible support we have had from the community so far' and that they hope to continue to expand the brand in the future.

Venom Championship Wrestling Evolution takes place at Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre on Saturday August 16th at 530pm.

Tickets are available at a discounted price online at 18.08.25- Adult ticket, Wrestling in Portsmouth.