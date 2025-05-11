New Weekly Screenings at REEL Fareham for Parents and Over 60s

Fareham, UK - REEL Cinema Fareham is rolling out two new weekly events aimed at making cinemas more affordable, inclusive, and welcoming for local film lovers - whether they're navigating life with a newborn or simply after a relaxed midweek treat.

Senior Screen invites film fans aged 60 and over to enjoy a specially selected film in good company, with free hot drink and biscuit included, all for just £4.99. Held every Tuesday morning, these calm and sociable screenings are a great way to enjoy cinema at a gentler pace.

Also running every Tuesday are Parent + Baby screenings, designed exclusively for adults with babies under 12 months. With lower volume, softer lighting, and no older children or general public n attendance, they offer a low-stress way to catch the latest releases - with unlimited tea or filter coffee on hand too, all included in the £4.99 ticket price.

"These events are about removing barriers and making cinema work for everyone," said Mike Willis, General Manager at REEL Cinema Fareham. "We're proud to offer a space where our community can relax and reconnect through film - whether you're a new parent or enjoying retirement."

To book or find out more, visit: reelcinemas.co.uk/fareham or contact [email protected]

About REEL Cinema Fareham:

Conveniently located in the town centre, offers five state-of-the-art screens providing an accessible and welcoming space for filmgoers of all ages. As a key part of the local leisure offering, it supports community engagement through inclusive programming and affordable, high-quality cinema experiences.