New Weekly Screenings at REEL Fareham for Parents and Over 60s
Senior Screen invites film fans aged 60 and over to enjoy a specially selected film in good company, with free hot drink and biscuit included, all for just £4.99. Held every Tuesday morning, these calm and sociable screenings are a great way to enjoy cinema at a gentler pace.
Also running every Tuesday are Parent + Baby screenings, designed exclusively for adults with babies under 12 months. With lower volume, softer lighting, and no older children or general public n attendance, they offer a low-stress way to catch the latest releases - with unlimited tea or filter coffee on hand too, all included in the £4.99 ticket price.
"These events are about removing barriers and making cinema work for everyone," said Mike Willis, General Manager at REEL Cinema Fareham. "We're proud to offer a space where our community can relax and reconnect through film - whether you're a new parent or enjoying retirement."
To book or find out more, visit: reelcinemas.co.uk/fareham or contact [email protected]
About REEL Cinema Fareham:
Conveniently located in the town centre, offers five state-of-the-art screens providing an accessible and welcoming space for filmgoers of all ages. As a key part of the local leisure offering, it supports community engagement through inclusive programming and affordable, high-quality cinema experiences.