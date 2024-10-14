Solent Philharmonic Winds Support Rowans Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Solent Philharmonic Winds concert to hold charity raffle for Rowans Hospice.

Fareham based Solent Philharmonic Winds will be performing a selection of pieces from its diverse musical repertoire including Tales from (Hans Cristian) Anderson, Adventure of Neverland (Peter Pan) and Night on a bald Mountain. The music will suit both young and old audience members.

As well as a superb selection of music Solent Philharmonic Winds will be supporting the wonderful Rowans Hospice with a charity raffle, prizes include a day return ferry trip to the Isle of Wight with Red Funnel for a car and up to seven passangers, personalised balloon decoration by OH Balloons, hairdressing voucher from Hair at O'Neills, Selection of ales from Four Ale Tap Room plus many more prizes.

The concert titled "Once Upon a Time" will be performed Sunday 20th October at Park Community Theatre, Middle Park Way Havant, doors open 13.30. Tickets are available online from:https://snappytickets.co.uk/events/solent-philharmonic-winds-presents-once-upon-a-time/ ticket prices £9.00 adults, £7.00 concessions, £2.00 under 16's (no booking fees), also available on the door.