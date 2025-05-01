Step back in time at The Watercress Line to celebrate VE Day

By Donna Jones
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 08:32 BST
Step back in time to 1945 and relive the spirit of victory as The Watercress Line in Hampshire marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a nostalgic celebration of music, vintage vehicles and heritage steam travel.

On Thursday 8 May 2025, the railway will honour the day with a nod to wartime Britain, where visitors can soak up the vintage sights and sounds of the 1940s. Discover beautifully restored steam trains and travel through the Hampshire countryside to the sound of wartime music.

One of the stars of the day will be The Watercress Line’s newly-restored wartime locomotive, 35005 Canadian Pacific - a magnificent engine built during the Second World War by a workforce that included many local women. Canadian Pacific is a symbol of resilience and innovation, offering visitors a glimpse into Britain’s railway heritage and wartime engineering excellence.

Outside Alresford Station, a wonderful display of vintage 1940s vehicles, including two authentic wartime jeeps, will greet guests as they arrive, adding to the immersive experience of stepping back in time.

Stephanie Belle entertains at The Watercress LineStephanie Belle entertains at The Watercress Line
As always at The Watercress Line events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Families can explore the locomotive playground, visit the carriage workshop viewing gallery, enjoy unlimited travel on the heritage trains and don’t miss the lively ukulele band performing at Alresford Station.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome visitors to celebrate this important milestone with us. VE Day was a moment of hope, unity and celebration across the country, and we’re recreating that joyful spirit with a special day of heritage, music and steam.

“It’s a chance to honour the past and enjoy a wonderfully nostalgic day out for all ages.”

To make the day even more memorable, visitors can choose from three ticket options:

  • VE Day Entrance Ticket – Includes full access to the event with the option to add a delicious boxed cream tea, ready to collect from the Alresford Buffet
  • VE Day Entrance + Afternoon Tea – Enjoy a classic tea-time treat in vintage style
  • VE Day Entrance + Fish & Chips – Tuck into a traditional British favourite while soaking up the atmosphere.

Book your tickets at https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/ve-day/

