The Legend of Grimm’s Tales play will be held at the Groundlings Theatre, in Kent Street, this summer.

Professional actors and local performers aim to captivate audiences through an adaptation of Brother and Sister.

Siblings Grace and Max must fight against evil after discovering they are descendants of the infamous Brothers Grimm.

Southsea-based Bradley Barlow, writer and director of the play, said: ‘I’m thrilled to be working with Groundlings on this brand new interpretation of Grimm’s Tales. With over 200 tales to choose from, I’ve had hundreds of characters and scenarios to play with and we’ve ended up with a fresh and modern spin on these timeless tales.’

Among the cast is Lucy Edge, a professional actress based in North End.

Tickets are currently on sale for the play on the Groundlings Theatre website.

Performances take place between June 9 and June 19.