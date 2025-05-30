Victory in Gosport... famous yarn project on tour

The internationally famous Longest Yarn project comes to the Gosport Museum and Art Gallery during the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe.

The original Longest Yarn project was a knitted & crocheted 80 metre long storyboard of 6th June 1944 showing the decision making, build up, invasion and local impact of D-Day with contributions from around the world - including Gosport-based yarn enthusiasts, depicting scenes of vehicle and troop transports loading in Hardway Gosport!

This follow-up entitled Britain at War delves into life in Britain from 3rd September 1939 to VE Day on 8th May 1945 in crochet form with representations of the heroes who saved Britain in its hour of need, from Land Girls to Spitfire Pilots.

Gosport Dispensing Optician Barbara Kemp and Stokes Bay WI have created a panel for the exhibition. Depicting X-209 the Gosport Little Ship that rescued 67 soldiers from Dunkirk, dropping them off in Ramsgate before they returned to Royal Clarence Yard in Gosport. The contributors say they created binding friendships as they crocheted, taking over 400 hours over six months.

Gosport Woolly Warriors created a VE display to welcome visitors

Another local group of yarn enthusiasts who meet weekly at the museum were honoured to support the exhibition... the Gosport Woolly Warriors created a display outside the main gallery to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and welcome visitors. The social group led by local community leader Heather Whitewood ran a poppy making workshop on VE Day at which members of the public learnt to create their own crochet poppies to be added to the display.

The first 24 panels of the Longest Yarn 2 are on display 13 May 2025 - 4 Jun 2025 at the Gosport Museum and Art Gallery before going on tour around the UK. Panels will be added as it travels with the total of 80 set to come together later in 2025!

If you missed it and don't fancy travelling... the complete Longest Yarn 2: Britain at War exhibition is scheduled to return to Gosport in August 2026.