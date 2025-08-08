Wrestling show promises plenty of action when it heads back to Portsmouth
Fans can expect to see stars including James Cena, Ash Slade and TV's Jensen Theory in matches which will see three championship titles up for grabs.
The promotion launched in 2023 with the aim of providing thrill seeking shows which also support the local community and charity.
In addition to a lumberjack match and anything goes match, the show will support RLNI. Venom also supports the local community and basis its shows at Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, which it also a charity.
Wrestler Jensen Theory, who also co-owns the promotion says 'Venom is proud to support the local community and to be able to provide a platform for new wrestlers and established stars to be able to perform and do what they do best'.
Venom Championship Wrestling returns to Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre on August 16th 2025 and you can get tickets at 16.08.25- Adult ticket, Wrestling in Portsmouth: https://venom-championship-wrestling.sumupstore.com/product/16-08-25-evolution-portsmouth-tickets