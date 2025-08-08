Wrestling show promises plenty of action when it heads back to Portsmouth

Local promotion Venom Championship Wrestling is returning to Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre on August 16th with an action packed evening of family entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans can expect to see stars including James Cena, Ash Slade and TV's Jensen Theory in matches which will see three championship titles up for grabs.

The promotion launched in 2023 with the aim of providing thrill seeking shows which also support the local community and charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a lumberjack match and anything goes match, the show will support RLNI. Venom also supports the local community and basis its shows at Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, which it also a charity.

Ash Slade battles Jensen Theory

Wrestler Jensen Theory, who also co-owns the promotion says 'Venom is proud to support the local community and to be able to provide a platform for new wrestlers and established stars to be able to perform and do what they do best'.

Venom Championship Wrestling returns to Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre on August 16th 2025 and you can get tickets at 16.08.25- Adult ticket, Wrestling in Portsmouth: https://venom-championship-wrestling.sumupstore.com/product/16-08-25-evolution-portsmouth-tickets