5 adored Hampshire businesses compete for national recognition after reaching Muddy Awards final

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 10:51 BST

Five Hampshire businesses have proved they are a cut above the rest as they are named national finalists for the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

After a lengthy public voting process and judge panel, the best Hampshire businesses have been revealed by the Muddy Stilettos Awards which is in its 12th year.

Finalists in each category will now go head to head to battle it out for the title of ‘best’ in their category across the country.

The best of the best will be announced on July 29 after going before a judge panel.

Discover 5 of the best Hampshire businesses that are national finalists for the Muddy Stilettos Awards:

Little Forest Adventures, in Hook, has been crowned the best children's business in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

1. Little Forest Adventures, Hook

Little Forest Adventures, in Hook, has been crowned the best children’s business in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. | Google

The Grosvenor, Stockbridge, has been crowned the best hotel in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

2. The Grosvenor, Stockbridge

The Grosvenor, Stockbridge, has been crowned the best hotel in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. | Google

Long Barn, Alresford, has been crowned the best lifestyle store in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

3. Long Barn, Alresford

Long Barn, Alresford, has been crowned the best lifestyle store in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. | Google

Sass & Edge, Winchester, has been crowned the best women's style store in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

4. Sass & Edge, Winchester

Sass & Edge, Winchester, has been crowned the best women's style store in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. | Google

