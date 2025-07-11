After a lengthy public voting process and judge panel, the best Hampshire businesses have been revealed by the Muddy Stilettos Awards which is in its 12th year.

Finalists in each category will now go head to head to battle it out for the title of ‘best’ in their category across the country.

Discover 5 of the best Hampshire businesses that are national finalists for the Muddy Stilettos Awards:

1 . Little Forest Adventures, Hook Little Forest Adventures, in Hook, has been crowned the best children's business in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

2 . The Grosvenor, Stockbridge The Grosvenor, Stockbridge, has been crowned the best hotel in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

3 . Long Barn, Alresford Long Barn, Alresford, has been crowned the best lifestyle store in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

4 . Sass & Edge, Winchester Sass & Edge, Winchester, has been crowned the best women's style store in Hampshire after making it to the national final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.