Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thriving bar in the heart of Southsea has been named the ‘best bar’ in Hampshire and Isle of Wight for a second year running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea Spirit, owned and operated by sisters Harriet and Charlotte, has managed to keep its title of the best bar in the region as the Muddy Stilettos Awards recognises them for a second year.

Harriet & Charlotte, owners of Southsea Spirit.

Harriet said: “We’re completely buzzing.

“To win this once was amazing. To win it again—just wow. We’ve got the best team, the best regulars, and we’re so proud to be part of such a brilliant independent scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular blue bar, located in Albert Road, specialises in delicious gins and spirits, and it was up against a number of beloved bars including the likes of Cassidy’s Bar in Alton and Rita’s Bar & Kitchen in Southampton.

The annual Muddy Stilettos Awards showcases independent businesses across the country and customers have the opportunity to nominate and vote for their favourite spots.

Charlotte added: “We pour a lot of love into what we do—and it means so much to see that recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just about us—it’s about the people who walk through our doors every week, and the city that inspires us. Southsea shows up for us, and we’ll always show up for it.”

The Muddy Stilettos website said: “Now in their 12th year, we've always proudly run the Muddy Awards free for all businesses to take part and it's still as thrilling as ever to shine a light on brilliant lifestyle indies that make our lives so much more fun and vibrant.”

The Muddy Stilettos Editors will judge the regional winners from each category in order to discover the best of the best with the national winners announced on June 25.