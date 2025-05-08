Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two sisters have said they are ‘completely buzzing’ after being crowned the ‘best bar’ in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

Southsea Spirit officially opened its doors in Albert Road back in 2023 - and it quickly became a firm favourite amongst locals.

The bar, which is owned and run by Harriet and her sister, Charlotte, has gone from strength to strength over the past two years - and it has now won the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for the second year running.

In a previous interview Harriet said: “We’re completely buzzing.

“To win this once was amazing. To win it again—just wow.

Southsea Spirit in Southsea has won the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards. Pictured: Sisters Harriet Scutt and Charlotte Osgood, owners of Southsea Spirit Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

“We’ve got the best team, the best regulars, and we’re so proud to be part of such a brilliant independent scene.”

The Southsea Spirit gin, which is the bar’s very own gin and is made in Southsea, is a best seller as well as the sister’s no nonsense cocktails which go down a treat.

The annual Muddy Stilettos Awards showcases independent businesses across the country with customers having the opportunity to nominate and vote for their favourite spots.

The popular bar went up against a number of beloved spots including the likes of Cassidy’s Bar in Alton and Rita’s Bar & Kitchen in Southampton.

Charlotte added: “We pour a lot of love into what we do—and it means so much to see that recognised.

“Southsea shows up for us, and we’ll always show up for it.”

The bar will also be hosting its first ‘bar-bootie’ which will give customers the opportunity to enjoy a drink whilst browsing pre-loved clothing. Taking place on Sunday, May 18 between 2pm and 6pm, the event is a brilliant way to bag a bargain in a sustainable way.