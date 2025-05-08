Inside Hampshire's best bar Southsea Spirit after being crowned regional Muddy Stilettos winner
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Southsea Spirit officially opened its doors in Albert Road back in 2023 - and it quickly became a firm favourite amongst locals.
The bar, which is owned and run by Harriet and her sister, Charlotte, has gone from strength to strength over the past two years - and it has now won the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards for the second year running.
In a previous interview Harriet said: “We’re completely buzzing.
“To win this once was amazing. To win it again—just wow.
“We’ve got the best team, the best regulars, and we’re so proud to be part of such a brilliant independent scene.”
The Southsea Spirit gin, which is the bar’s very own gin and is made in Southsea, is a best seller as well as the sister’s no nonsense cocktails which go down a treat.
The annual Muddy Stilettos Awards showcases independent businesses across the country with customers having the opportunity to nominate and vote for their favourite spots.
The popular bar went up against a number of beloved spots including the likes of Cassidy’s Bar in Alton and Rita’s Bar & Kitchen in Southampton.
As a result of the exciting win, Southsea Spirit will now go head to head with the best in the country for a chance to win the national award where editors will judge the independent businesses.
Charlotte added: “We pour a lot of love into what we do—and it means so much to see that recognised.
“This isn’t just about us—it’s about the people who walk through our doors every week, and the city that inspires us.
“Southsea shows up for us, and we’ll always show up for it.”
The bar will also be hosting its first ‘bar-bootie’ which will give customers the opportunity to enjoy a drink whilst browsing pre-loved clothing. Taking place on Sunday, May 18 between 2pm and 6pm, the event is a brilliant way to bag a bargain in a sustainable way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.