McDonald's Gosport: Details of when new town centre restaurant will open revealed
Gosport Borough Council granted planning permission last year for the former Burton clothing shop at 111-112 High Street to be converted into the popular fast food restaurant, marking its return to the town centre after a six-year absence.
The empty building’s ground floor shop will be transformed to a 48-seat restaurant and takeaway, with new signage also in place - although no work has begun yet on the site.
Now McDonald’s has confirmed that the branch will open this summer.
A spokesperson said: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a restaurant in Gosport this summer. The restaurant will bring significant investment to the local area and deliver up to 120 full and part-time jobs.”
The opening of the new branch will follow other new additions to the area recently including the branch at Whiteley and the one in North End, Portsmouth. It is also seeking planning permission to open a branch in Titchfield.
