Aldi is currently “actively looking” for new sites to open a store in Portsmouth.

The German supermarket chain has earmarked the city after asking the public for suggestions of areas in need of an Aldi. Of the thousands of suggestions received, Portsmouth has now been prioritised alongside Basingstoke and Winchester in Hampshire.

An Aldi spokesperson confirmed that they were “actively looking” for sites with a store typically needing 20,000 sq ft with around 100 parking spaces and be near a main road.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: "We want to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone, and that means opening new stores in the communities that need them most.

“The response from the public has been invaluable in helping us identify where demand is greatest, and where we need to focus our efforts on finding the sites that can become new stores."

Portsea Island currently has two Aldi stores, one in North End and one in Fratton, with a further store located in Cosham.

The supermarket chain currently has 1,050 stores across the UK and is working towards a long-term target of 1,500.