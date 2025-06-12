Gosport Borough Council’s leader has hailed the resurgence of the High Street stating it “new life” has been breathed into it.

Cllr Peter Chegwin praised the developments over recent months as new shops and restaurants open from big chains to small independent shops. Since the start of the year, Gosport High Street has seen a Bonmarche open, while Wetherspoons reopened after a £1 million refurbishment.

Gosport Borough Council Leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn outside Bonmarche which opened this year. | Gosport Borough Council

The developments have not ended there with a McDonalds set to open soon at the site of the old Burton clothing store and plans have been approved to turn the old Conservative Club into a bar and lounge.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn said: "Walking through the town it really feels like new life has been breathed into our high street. Like nearly every town centre, we've experienced many difficult years of shops closing and units staying empty.

"But big names like McDonald's returning alongside many local independents is a real sign of a major resurgence for Gosport, which is good news for businesses, our local economy and for shoppers."

Another feature increasing footfall is the traditional high street market which runs every Tuesday and Saturday, selling a range clothing, accessories, and food. An average Saturday now sees footfall of around 19,000 into the High Street.

The resurgence has been aided by a number of small businesses opening, including Lara Rose Beauty, The Yoga Being, Blakes café, SMD Computers, Bernards Estate Agents, The Spud Factory, Beat Burgers, Christies Nails and P&Js cash and carry.

The council is hoping the footfall will continue to rise with events such as a special Armed Forces Day market planned for Saturday, June 28. It will take place between 10am and 4pm celebrating service men and women and featuring armed forces performers and military-themed stalls and activities.