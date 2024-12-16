A hardware store has been crowned the best independent shop in Gosport in an annual competition.

In its fourth year, Gosport’s Best Independent Shop 2024 competition has revealed that Alverstoke Village Hardware is the winner after hundreds voted for their favourite shop.

The competition gives constituents the chance to celebrate the wonderful local small independent shops, restaurants and businesses across Gosport, Lee on the Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head.

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has today revealed the Gosport Constituency’s Best Independent Shop - Alverstoke Village Hardware. | Caroline Dinenage

After receiving over 750 nominations for over 80 business, the Top 10 businesses went head-to-head on Small Businesses Saturday with over 1250 votes being cast.

Finishing Touches Gift Shop in Lee on the Solent, P&Js Food Ltd in Gosport and Boutique by the Sea in Lee on the Solent were all runners up in the competition.

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, said: “I am delighted that Alverstoke Village Hardware have been named as Gosport’s Best Independent Shop for the second time in this competition.

“I want to congratulate all of the business which were nominated, it shows how much local people appreciate the quality, service and individuality of our independent traders.

“Over the weekend, the CEO of Family Business UK stated the Government's budget will have a severe and long-lasting impact on family businesses and millions they employ - so it is more important now than ever to show independent businesses that they have our full support.”