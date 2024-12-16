Signage appears at trendy Brunch & Barista spot in heart of city centre
The venue, which will be located next to Yookies, already has a site in Southampton, in Above Bar Street, which opened in 2017 and has proved a popular venue.
Workmen have been spotted at the new site which is undergoing a considerable refurbishment. Brunch & Barista will dish up a range of dishes including the big one breakfast, the breakfast omelette, baguettes and paninis.
A spokesperson for Brunch & Barista said: “We’re thrilled to be coming to Portsmouth. It’s been an exciting journey, and we can't wait to share our love for great food and good vibes with you.
“Whether you're craving a classic or something new, we’re here to serve you. Thanks for your support – see you soon.”
The opening date for Brunch & Barista has not yet been confirmed.
