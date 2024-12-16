Signage at a trendy new brunch spot has appeared in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Habibur Rahman

The venue, which will be located next to Yookies, already has a site in Southampton, in Above Bar Street, which opened in 2017 and has proved a popular venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workmen have been spotted at the new site which is undergoing a considerable refurbishment. Brunch & Barista will dish up a range of dishes including the big one breakfast, the breakfast omelette, baguettes and paninis.

A spokesperson for Brunch & Barista said: “We’re thrilled to be coming to Portsmouth. It’s been an exciting journey, and we can't wait to share our love for great food and good vibes with you.

“Whether you're craving a classic or something new, we’re here to serve you. Thanks for your support – see you soon.”

The opening date for Brunch & Barista has not yet been confirmed.