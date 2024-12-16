Signage appears at trendy Brunch & Barista spot in heart of city centre

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 14:23 BST
Signage at a trendy new brunch spot has appeared in the city centre.

Commercial Road is getting ready to welcome a brand new food and drink spot - Brunch & Barista.

Habibur Rahman

The venue, which will be located next to Yookies, already has a site in Southampton, in Above Bar Street, which opened in 2017 and has proved a popular venue.

Workmen have been spotted at the new site which is undergoing a considerable refurbishment. Brunch & Barista will dish up a range of dishes including the big one breakfast, the breakfast omelette, baguettes and paninis.

A spokesperson for Brunch & Barista said: “We’re thrilled to be coming to Portsmouth. It’s been an exciting journey, and we can't wait to share our love for great food and good vibes with you.

“Whether you're craving a classic or something new, we’re here to serve you. Thanks for your support – see you soon.”

The opening date for Brunch & Barista has not yet been confirmed.

