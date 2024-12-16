The Ropemaker Review: I was dazzled by flawless festive menu at a restaurant celebrating its first Christmas
Christmas is all about enjoying fabulous food and having a splurge when it comes to dining out - and I have found the perfect spot to try.
The Ropemaker, Emsworth, opened its doors after a major refurbishment and rebranding this summer so I decided to pay the restaurant a visit for its very first Christmas. And... I would recommend this venue to anyone and everyone that would be happy to hear me rave about it.
Divided into sections, the restaurant area is nothing but versatile. Christmas parties? Family dinners? Romantic date night? There is a place for everyone.
We were seated in a ‘conservatory-type’ room that was tucked away from the main hustle and bustle of the restaurant - and it was divine. We could still hear the laughter from the big groups in the main area whilst also enjoying a calmer atmosphere equipped with candles, warm lighting and cute Christmas decorations. I am always on the hunt for a cosy spot - and The Ropemaker did not disappoint.
Our section was also hosting two other tables and the staff were nothing but attentive and quick to make sure everyone had everything they needed.
And then there’s the food...
My tastebuds were dancing to the tune of Christmas as I enjoyed the exquisite flavours that were clearly meticulously thought out.
As someone who always checks out the menu prior to visiting anywhere, I knew what I was going to be ordering straight away:
Roasted beetroot and confit onion tart to start, sticky beef and coconut rice for mains and a dark chocolate marquise to finish.
The starter was absolutely divine. Every morsel was like a bite of heaven. The starter had the perfect combination of bitterness and sweetness and the goat’s curd was a delicious finishing touch. Needless to say, the plate was clean when the waiter came and took it away.
The starter had set the bar pretty high and the main certainly lived up to expectations. The beef was perfectly tender, so much so that it fell apart with the slightest touch. I was blown away by the main and it just kept getting better.
I definitely have a sweet tooth and the entire night was leading up to the grand finale. A dark chocolate marquise was dished up - and it was delectable. The combination of the cherry compote which was sweet and sour alongside the chocolate marquis, which was slightly bitter, was phenomenal.
I was blown away by the entire meal. Everything from the atmosphere to the staff to the food and the decor, the restaurant is a wonderful place - and the festive menu is definitely one to try if you get the chance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.