As a self-professed foodie, Christmas is my favourite time of the year - and there’s nothing like tucking into a good meal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ropemaker, Emsworth, opened its doors after a major refurbishment and rebranding this summer so I decided to pay the restaurant a visit for its very first Christmas. And... I would recommend this venue to anyone and everyone that would be happy to hear me rave about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were seated in a ‘conservatory-type’ room that was tucked away from the main hustle and bustle of the restaurant - and it was divine. We could still hear the laughter from the big groups in the main area whilst also enjoying a calmer atmosphere equipped with candles, warm lighting and cute Christmas decorations. I am always on the hunt for a cosy spot - and The Ropemaker did not disappoint.

Our section was also hosting two other tables and the staff were nothing but attentive and quick to make sure everyone had everything they needed.

The Ropemaker, Emsworth, is one of my favourite places after visiting the restaurant to try its festive menu. | Sophie Lewis

And then there’s the food...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who always checks out the menu prior to visiting anywhere, I knew what I was going to be ordering straight away:

The starter was absolutely divine. Every morsel was like a bite of heaven. The starter had the perfect combination of bitterness and sweetness and the goat’s curd was a delicious finishing touch. Needless to say, the plate was clean when the waiter came and took it away.

The Ropemaker, Emsworth, is dishing up a festive menu that is top notch. | Sophie Lewis

The starter had set the bar pretty high and the main certainly lived up to expectations. The beef was perfectly tender, so much so that it fell apart with the slightest touch. I was blown away by the main and it just kept getting better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I definitely have a sweet tooth and the entire night was leading up to the grand finale. A dark chocolate marquise was dished up - and it was delectable. The combination of the cherry compote which was sweet and sour alongside the chocolate marquis, which was slightly bitter, was phenomenal.

I was blown away by the entire meal. Everything from the atmosphere to the staff to the food and the decor, the restaurant is a wonderful place - and the festive menu is definitely one to try if you get the chance.