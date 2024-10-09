Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The decision to build a new supermarket, coffee drive-through, and supermarket in Waterlooville has received criticism from readers of The News with one person labelling it “ridiculous”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers have been reacting to Havant Borough Council’s approval of plans to build a new Aldi, Costa, and KFC in Waterloo Park in Waterlooville. The new building will be built next to the existing Lidl and McDonald’s with many people critical of the fact that there are already ready a fast food and supermarket outlet next to the site.

The new Costa has raised the most eyebrows with readers, with one commenting “another Costa?” and another calling it “ridiculous”. When built, it will be the third Costa within Waterlooville as the coffee chain already has shops open in the precinct and in Wellington Retail Park. There is also a Costa in London Road in Cowplain a short distance away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reader said: “How many Costas does Waterlooville need? I’m sure there are two already. It doesn’t help the small businesses in Waterlooville.”

While there were many negative comments about the new Costa, there were some people that were please to see a drive-through version arrive in the area. One person said: “It’s a drive through Costa, stop your moaning, it makes me happy”

Other people felt that Aldi and Lidl are too similar to be housed on the same site, while others highlighted there were too many fast food chains already

A reader commented: “Too many fast-food drive through restaurants and takeaways and no decent shopping places.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Don't need an Aldi already have Lidl. Need a cinema or bowling ally more than anything. There is nothing for the youngsters to do up here.”

While one person wrote: “Aldi Is the only one I will use. I was really hoping we might get an area like the bit in Chichester with a mix of leisure/food etc”

“Whilst the comments are noted, the council has a duty to determine planning applications based on the information presented to it and to make a detailed assessment as to the merits of an application and to ascertain whether a particular proposal complies with national and local planning policy. It should also be noted that a large portion of the wider allocation remains available in the event that a leisure user comes forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that the decision has been made, the developers, Hargreaves, have three years to begin construction. For more details about the planning application and decision visit Havant Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application APP/21/00399.

Havant Borough Council have been approached for comment on the criticism of the plans.