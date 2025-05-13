Ambitious plans to create a revamped 1,200-pupil secondary school in Portsmouth have taken a step forward with a planning application for the project now submitted.

A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission to build a three-storey school on the playing field of Springfield School which follows an initial pre application public consultation earlier this year which gave local residents the opportunity to discuss plans and find out more.

A planning application has been submitted to the Portsmouth City Council to build a brand new three storey secondary school at the current Springfield School site in Drayton. | Vail Williams

The new secondary school, for children aged between 11 and 16, will be built on the existing playing fields at the site in Central Road, Drayton, with the current building continuing to be operational until the development is completed. Once the school is occupied and fully operational, the existing building will be demolished and the land it resides on will become the replacement playing field.

The planning application has also outlined that the school’s main entrance will be relocated from Scholars’ Walk to Grove Road where a new 2.4m high weldmesh fence will be installed to create a ‘secure boundary line’. As part of the application, there are plans for a new hard outdoor play area which would comprise of a multi use games area and six courts.

In addition to this, the SEN support spaces will be moved to a quieter and ‘less congested’ area within the school and the plans also include a new sensory garden which will include sensory planting and a seating area.

“The design process for the proposed school was guided by key principles aligned with the De Curci Trust’s aspirations, including seamless access and transitions, controlled pupil cohort management, flexible spaces, adequate sanitary facilities and storage, connectivity with nature and indoor/outdoor spaces, robust design, distraction-free environments, and dedicated areas for staff well-being.”

The Department of Education has appointed Kier as the main contractor to deliver the building which will also possess PV solar panel canopies and is BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) excellent.

For more information about the planning application or to comment, visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal and search for the application - 25/00447/FUL