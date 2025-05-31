A Waterlooville independent baby shop is celebrating its fifth birthday with five weeks of giveaways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby B on London Road in Widley will be celebrating reaching the milestone on Thursday, June 5, kicking off off five weeks of offers to thank its customers for their loyal support.

Anne-Marie Millham, of Baby B, said: “As it’s our fifth birthday we will be having 5 weeks of giveaways starting from Sunday, June 1 - supported by ourselves and our lovely brands. We have lots of prizes up for grabs including - Car Seats, Cribs & Strollers & More!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The giveaways start tomorrow and will run through to July 6 with a total of prizes worth up to £2,000. The achievement of reaching five years has not been lost on Anne-Marie who said running a physical store is “more and more difficult” in the economic climate.

Ashleigh and Emily at Baby B celebrate the stores fifth birthday with five weeks of giveaways. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

The shop prides itself on its in-depth knowledge of car seat safety and providing a personal service to customers to make sure they buy the right products. Anne-Marie is grateful for all the support they have received from customers over the years to help them reach their fifth birthday.

She said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the last 5 years. Your support has been amazing; every purchase, review, kind words and special moments have helped our small business grow.

“It means the world to us and we truly wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The giveaways will be announced on Baby B’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Watch an interview with Ashleigh and Emily of Baby B in the video embedded in this article.