Purrfect Paws Feline Welfare shop and café closes in Waterlooville as work begins on new tea room and Adoption Hub
Purrfect Paws Feline Welfare is opening the new cat lovers eatery on Stakes Hill Road, taking over the unit previously occupied by the Pink Party Shop. The independent charity’s previous shop and café in the town centre closed at the beginning of May with all focus now on getting the new site up and running.
The shop in Waterlooville precinct had been running for nine years, eight as purely a charity shop before owners Tracy Bentham and Lynn Hutchens added a tea room element in May last year. It proved such a success that it has been carried over to their new site as well of the addition of an adoption service.
A post on Purrfect Paws Feline Welfare Facebook page after closing the Waterlooville precinct store said: “ We've had so many lovely customers over the years and thank each and everyone one of our supporters.
“We will soon be onto the next chapter of our charity and look forward to welcoming you all late summer for our Tea Room and Adoption Hub at 30 Stakes Hill Road. So watch this space, as we keep you all updated over the coming weeks.
“Thank you again from Tracy, Lynn and our amazing volunteers and of course all the pussycats that have been helped so far.”
No opening date has been confirmed for the new tea room and adoption hub with refurbishment still ongoing. Updates on its progress, as well as details of how to support the charity can be found on its website as well as its Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.