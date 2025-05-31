Popular fitness store Alexandra Sports to open second store this summer following move to Lakeside
After four decades of trading in Portsmouth it has been an eventful six months for Alexandra Sport. Firstly it moved to a new store in Lakeside, North Harbour in November (video embedded in this article), and now it has announced it will be opening a second store in July 2025.
The exciting news was confirmed on social media but the new location has not yet been revealed.
The post on Alexandra Sports Facebook page said: “After the successful relocation of our Portsmouth store to Lakeside North Harbour in November, we have been busy planning Alexandra Sports No 2. We have listened and taken note from our much loved and supportive customers.
“As we have been inundated with requests to open our doors in another location, today, we collected the keys to Alexandra Sports 2. Watch this space for further updates as they will be coming soon! Our new store is expected to open in July 2025.”
The store has built an established customer base providing advice, clothes, and equipment to runners, gym-goers and fitness fanatics from across the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.