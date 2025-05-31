A popular Portsmouth running and fitness shop has announced it will be opening a second store this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After four decades of trading in Portsmouth it has been an eventful six months for Alexandra Sport. Firstly it moved to a new store in Lakeside, North Harbour in November (video embedded in this article), and now it has announced it will be opening a second store in July 2025.

Alexandra Sports have opened their shop at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (211124-6162) | Sarah Standing

The exciting news was confirmed on social media but the new location has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post on Alexandra Sports Facebook page said: “After the successful relocation of our Portsmouth store to Lakeside North Harbour in November, we have been busy planning Alexandra Sports No 2. We have listened and taken note from our much loved and supportive customers.

“As we have been inundated with requests to open our doors in another location, today, we collected the keys to Alexandra Sports 2. Watch this space for further updates as they will be coming soon! Our new store is expected to open in July 2025.”

The store has built an established customer base providing advice, clothes, and equipment to runners, gym-goers and fitness fanatics from across the area.