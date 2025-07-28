The owners of a swimwear shop have decided to close its doors after over a decade and concentrate on online sales.

Swim Stop has been open in Hambledon Parade for 15 years, providing advice on the best equipment to families and athletes of all ages. However, the business has confirmed that it will be closing the shop next month with the costs of running the shop becoming “too high to manage”.

Its last day of trading will be August 7 with the owners, Jo and Scot Ward, expressing their sadness at seeing the store close on a post on social media.

The post on Facebook said: “This is a bittersweet moment for us. After much consideration, we’ve made the tough decision to close the physical store component of our business. This wasn't an easy choice, but the costs of running a brick-and-mortar shop have become too high to manage.

“While it’s sad to say goodbye to our Hambledon Parade location, this isn't the end of Swim Stop. We’re excited to announce that we’ll be shifting our focus entirely online and will continue to be at swim meets, fulfilling all your orders and providing the same great service you’ve come to expect.”

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our loyal customers. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just joined our Swim Stop family, your support has meant the world to us. We’ve loved getting to know you over the years and we cant wait to catch up with you at the meets and continue serving you online.”

To celebrate the move to online only there is an in-store closing down sale with 20 per cent off all items while stocks last.